An annual tradition carries on: Here’s how you can celebrate the Tucson Rodeo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has put a damper on so many events over the last year but it hasn’t put plans to celebrate the annual Tucson Rodeo on hold completely.
Though the rodeo and the iconic parade aren’t happening this year, the museum is welcoming folks to celebrate the rodeo’s long history on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Visitors are welcome to join the museum for “History Relived,” a special, free event that includes a tour of the museum’s historic wagons and buggies, a live educational experience on the life of Buffalo Soldiers and a live music performance.
The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with music performances from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4823 S. 6th Ave. Though the event is free for all, donations are welcome.
The rodeo history museum was awarded certification from Pima County, recognizing its cleaning, social distancing and COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Feel like watching the wonder of rodeo’s past? You can do just that through Rodeo Rewind, streaming now on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
