Colorguard Classic begin first round of 2021 golf tournament Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first round of the 2021 Colorguard Classic tees off at 10:10 a.m. on Friday. But before the golf tournament begins, an opening ceremony will take place on the first tee, and will feature a U.S. Air Force flyover at 9:50 a.m.
PGA TOUR Champions golfers Olin Browne, Duffy Waldorf and Tucson native Willie Wood have the first tee time of the day off hole one.
Take a look at the other featured groups for the first round below.
Friday – 11:55 a.m. MT (No. 1 tee)
- Jerry Kelly (6) –Won the 2020 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; Finished third at the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
- Vijay Singh (28) –Finished 16th at the 2021 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai; Owns four wins on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Miguel Angel Jiménez (4) –Has two victories in the 2020-21 season (2020 Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 2020 Sanford International); Owns 10 victories on PGA TOUR Champions, having won at least one tournament during all seven years on the Champions Tour.
Friday – 12:05 p.m. MT (No. 1 tee)
- Phil Mickelson (14) – Making his third start on PGA TOUR Champions and first since October, after winning each of his first two tournaments (2020 Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National, 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic); Looking to become the first player in TOUR history to win his first three starts.
- Jim Furyk (7) –Finished in the top 15 in all seven starts on PGA TOUR Champions; Won his first two tournaments (2020 The Ally Challenge, 2020 PURE Insurance Championship); University of Arizona alum.
- Fred Couples (12) –Finished T4 in his last outing at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for his second consecutive top-five finish on PGA TOUR Champions; Finished T5 at last year’s Cologuard Classic.
Friday – 12:16 p.m. MT (No. 1 tee)
- Steve Stricker (29) – Making his sixth start of the 2020-21 season after three consecutive top-10 finishes; Has nine consecutive rounds in the 60s, averaging 66.5 during that span; Won the 2018 Cologuard Classic.
- Ernie Els (2) – Posted 10 top-10s in his first 14 tournaments of 2020-21, including a pair of victories (2020 Hoag Classic, 2020 SAS Championship); Has 29 consecutive rounds of par or better, dating back to August.
- Bernhard Langer (1) – Defending champion at the Cologuard Classic, which marked his 41st victory on PGA TOUR Champions; Has 12 top-10 finishes in 2020-21 and currently sits atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
The complete first-round groupings at OMNI Tucson National Resort can be viewed [HERE]. Friday’s event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel at the times below in Mountain Time.
- Friday: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 3 – 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 2:30 – 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.