Expensive youth sports clubs have deepened the economic divide

Among clubs, there are large differences in costs and coaching expertise, just as there are differences in high school and college sports teams. As a result, Legg said there has been a clear increase in performance culture with more competitive travel leagues. Some coaches teach their players to focus on winning the game over anything else. Parents also want their children to succeed to the highest level, particularly as that can mean a ticket to a college athletic scholarship, which is dangled to parents as a club benefit.