FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, but windy weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Generally dry with seasonal temperatures for the final weekend of winter. Next system moves through Sunday. It will bring strong, gusty winds from the west gusting up to 30 to 35 mph. This system is moisture-starved, may bring some snow to the White Mountains. Fire Weather Watch is active for most of southeast Arizona Sunday afternoon through evening. Westerly wind gusts up to 40 mph and low humidity values are bringing on fire concerns. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire.