FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm, but windy weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Generally dry with seasonal temperatures for the final weekend of winter. Next system moves through Sunday. It will bring strong, gusty winds from the west gusting up to 30 to 35 mph. This system is moisture-starved, may bring some snow to the White Mountains. Fire Weather Watch is active for most of southeast Arizona Sunday afternoon through evening. Westerly wind gusts up to 40 mph and low humidity values are bringing on fire concerns. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: High clouds with highs in the low-70s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.