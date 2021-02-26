Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces return of March Muttness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) announces March Muttness is back for the 2nd year in a row.
This year, 32 shelters across the country will compete in a virtual fundraising tournament with each other to raise the most funds to support homeless pets.
According to a news release, the tournament will start Saturday, Feb. 27th at 10:00 am EST with the Warm Up round to determine where each organization will be placed in the bracket.
From there, teams will compete to raise the most money so that they can advance to the next round.
“This is a great opportunity to have some fun cheering for your favorite local shelter while raising needed funds for homeless pets across the country,” HSSA CEO Steve Farley said. “Pop open a Pacifico and donate to help your favorite shelter navigate good-natured rivalries as they earn a berth in the Furry Four and save the lives of thousands of pets.”
Officials say win or lose, every shelter can earn money to support their pets. That’s a lot of donations to animal shelters countrywide that need your support now more than ever!
For more information, and to start donating to your favorite animal shelters across the US, please visit the March Muttness website.
