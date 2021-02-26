I-10 eastbound closed at State Route 87

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation reports an early morning crash is causing closures along I-10 eastbound at State Route 87.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials says a pickup truck was pulling a trailer when it turned over on its side. The truck is blocking two lanes, but a third lane remains open.
Drivers should use alternate routes or delay travel. Motorists may take SR 87 north of State Route 287 to State Route 79 southbound to reach the Tucson area.
There is no estimated time to reopen all eastbound lanes.
Officials say no one was injured in the crash.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
