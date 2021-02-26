Marana school district to hold job fair on March 6

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re looking for a job in education, look no further. The Marana Unified School District will be holding a job fair next weekend on Saturday, March 6.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, attendees are required to schedule an appointment by calling (520) 682-4762.
Marana school district is looking to hire certified teachers, substitutes and support staff in all departments, including transportation and health offices.
Applicants can bring resumes and participate in on-site interviews, but masks and social distancing will be required.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quail Run Elementary School courtyard at 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd. in Marana.
Recently, the District announced that it is temporarily raising pay for certified substitutes through the 2020-2021 school year. Substitute teachers are eligible to receive $140/day or $165/day for long-term commitments.
