One person dies in Catalina mobile-home fire

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a mobile home fie in Catalina early Friday, Feb. 26.
According to Capt. Adam Jarrold, public information officer for Golder Ranch Fire District, firefighters found one victim in the residence in the 14500 block of North Bowman Road, which is near North Oracle and East Wilds roads.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other injuries were reported, and no further information about the victim was available.
