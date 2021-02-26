PCSD investigating shooting near East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating a shooting near East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way.
Contractors Way will be closed in both directions between Irvington Road and Tennessee Street until further notice.
The Tucson Police Department says this may be a road-rage related incident.
The investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available.
For now, drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
