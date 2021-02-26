Shoulder repair work Monday on South Palo Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Department of Transportation will begin shoulder repair work on South Palo Verde Road between East Benson Highway and East Drexel Road on Monday, March 1 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Crews will complete work in one direction, placing material in the low areas of the shoulder and compact it before continuing in the other direction. The work zone will be swept once repairs have been completed.
Motorists can expect reduced speed and rolling closures through the construction zone during this one-day project.
Drivers are asked to slow down and approach the area with caution, and obey all traffic control devices.
