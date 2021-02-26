Survey says Arizonans spend almost $900 a year on hangover food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fun night out with friends can quickly turn into a morning headache, and people usually turn to food for remedy. A recent survey says the average Arizonan spends almost $900 a year on hangover food.
According to the American Addiction Centers, the average Arizona drinker spends $894 per year on hangover comfort food, compared to a national average of $947, which works out to $75 per month.
The survey also found that 43% of drinkers say they consume more calories when hungover, and almost 1 in 5 say they often eat when they’re drunk - but can’t remember what they consumed when they wake up the next morning.
The survey also polled individuals who regularly eat healthily, and almost half confessed to resorting to unhealthy foods to treat a hangover.
Take a look at the national results [HERE].
Alabama scored highest in the survey, with the average Alabaman spending more than $1,600 a year on hangover comfort food. Wyoming scored the lowest, with the average Wyomingite spending $540 per year.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.