Survey says Arizonans spend $894 a year on hangover comfort food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Solutions-Recovery.com, a leading educational resource on addiction treatment recovery solutions, conducted a survey of 4,150 drinkers and found that the average Arizona drinker spends a fairly substantial $894 per year on hangover comfort food (compared to a national average of $947), which works out to $75 per month.
That’s a lot of pizzas, burritos, or pancakes...
Solutions-Recovery.com also polled people who generally eat healthily; but nearly half of them (47%) confessed to resorting to unhealthy food to help get them through a hangover.
Other findings of the survey include:
43% percent of drinkers say they consume more calories when hungover and almost 1 in 5 (19%) say they often eat when they’re drunk - but can’t remember what they consumed when they wake up the next morning.
Despite all these attempts to make it all go away, 37% of people don’t actually believe a hangover cure exists, which is true.
For more information, go to Solutions-Recovery.com.
