Tucson Festival of Books begins virtually on March 6
The Cat I Never Named is the memoir of a Muslim teen struggling to survive in the midst of the Bosnian genocide, and the stray cat who protected her family through it all. (Source: Phillip Nakov)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | February 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM MST - Updated February 26 at 4:57 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just like many other events, this year’s Tucson Festival of Books will be going virtual, and it kicks off on Saturday, March 6.

Most of the events will be live, and you can access a schedule for those [HERE], where you’ll be able to find individual links to each one. Attendees will be able to chat with fellow audience members and ask questions to authors.

To register for the event, you will have to make a user profile through Crowdcast. For detailed steps on how to sign up click [HERE].

Among the authors, the event will feature Amra Sabic-El-Rayess, the author of the award-winning young-adult book “The Cat I Never Named”, written by Amra, with Laura L. Sullivan.

The book was recently awarded a finalist medal for the YALSA Award for Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adults.

“The Cat I Never Named” is a memoir of a Muslim teen struggling to survive in the midst of the Bosnian genocide, and the stray cat who protected her family through it all.

