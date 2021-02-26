Tucson police arrest teen in connection with fatal shooting on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation into the shooting death of a University of Arizona student led to the arrest of 17-year-old Alonzo Orosco.
In a news release, the Tucson Police Department, University of Arizona Police Department, along with homicide detectives said Orosco was arrested Thursday, Feb. 25. They believe he is connected to the shooting of Forrest Beckett Keys.
The TPD said Keys was walking home around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, when a maroon Cadillac passed him. The TPD said an argument started and shots were fired.
UArizona President Robert C. Robbins said Keys was a sophomore majoring in communications and a new member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
“My hope is that justice will be swift (and) we will find the perpetrators that took this beautiful, young, promising life away from our (University of Arizona) family (and) most importantly, his family, his friends,” Robbins said. “My hope is that as the family begins to process this, that we will be able to have some campus vigil to celebrate Forrest’s life.”
Orosco has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is charged with first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
The homicide investigation is ongoing and officials are still seeking additional witnesses and suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.