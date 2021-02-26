UArizona involved in a study of female firefighters’ health risks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A $1.5 million Health Sciences grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will support research to examine how being a firefighter affects women’s stress levels, as well as their risk of cancer and reproductive health issues.
According to a University of Arizona article, the three-year study will recruit 200 women, half will be current firefighters and the other half will be new recruits. The study will compare the stress levels and other health markers between the two groups.
“More and more women are joining the fire service,” Dr. Jefferey L. Burgess said. “It’s imperative for us to understand the occupational risks that may be unique to these women, and how we can help make their jobs safer in the future.”
The study will include work from UArizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and UArizona Cancer Center members. Dr. Burgess is a professor and associate dean for research at the college, and Leslie V. Farland, DSc, is an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics.
