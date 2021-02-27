Aircraft lands at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, an aircraft had to land at Tucson International Airport with authorization from airport officials.
According to reports from TIA, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Bonanza general aviation aircraft landed gear-up on the main commerical runway at the airport.
There was only one pilot onboard the plane, and the subject was uninjured.
Airport authorities say the runway would remain closed until the aircraft is removed.
