COVID variant tracker: Michigan joins Florida and California in highest COVID-19 variant cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan now joins two other states with the most number of COVID-19 variant cases in the country.
Just two weekends ago, Florida and California were highlighted in the CDC’s map of Emerging Variant Cases in the United States. But according to the latest update from the CDC on Feb. 25, the number of cases in Michigan is now over 330- putting it in second place in the Untited States.
The number of variant cases in Florida has risen to 500, and the number of variant cases in California is over 200.
Just behind these three, New York follows with 136 COVID-19 variant cases, and then Georgia with 119. The number of variant cases in Arizona is now 14, a 10-case increase from two weekends ago.
