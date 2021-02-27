FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early season critical fire weather conditions expected tomorrow. A red flag warning is going into effect from noon through 7pm Sunday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | February 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM MST - Updated February 27 at 10:30 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Strong winds and low humidities in combination with high to locally very high fire danger will lead to critical fire weather conditions tomorrow. Wind speeds peak around 20-30 mph with gusts 35-40 mph, with the strongest winds expected for areas east of Tucson. Gusts over higher terrain may reach or exceed 45 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

