FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Early season critical fire weather conditions expected tomorrow. A red flag warning is going into effect from noon through 7pm Sunday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Strong winds and low humidities in combination with high to locally very high fire danger will lead to critical fire weather conditions tomorrow. Wind speeds peak around 20-30 mph with gusts 35-40 mph, with the strongest winds expected for areas east of Tucson. Gusts over higher terrain may reach or exceed 45 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-60s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s. 20% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
