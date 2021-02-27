Avra Valley fire crews respond to small fallen aircraft in farm fields

AVRA VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aircraft down! Today at about 11:30 a.m., crews with the Avra Valley Fire District responded to a farm field near Hardin and Trico Roads, after receiving reports of a fallen small plane.
Upon arrival, crews found the single propellor Cessna aircraft laying on the ground on its roof.
Reports say the pilot was able to get himself out of the small plane and awaited medical attention. Fire crews transported the pilot, a 40-year-old male, to Banner Univeristy Medical Center with minor injuries. Officials say he is in stable condition.
According to reports, the pilot was flying from Chandler Municipal Airport to the Marana Regional Airport when the aircraft lost all power to the engine, and the pilot had to make an emergency landing.
The aircraft landed in the farm field.
Officials have contacted the Federal Aviation Administration for further investigation.
