Sending mankind to Mars: Tucson-based science institute maps ice to support mission

“For the moon, it’s not so bad because it’s closer to us, right? It took the Apollo astronauts [three days] to go to the moon, so they could take everything with them and take it back; fuel as well,” said Dr. Gareth Morgan, another senior scientist at PSI. “In order to get to Mars and send humans and equipment, it’s just a huge amount of fuel [that’s needed] at a massive cost. If you need to take enough fuel to get there and then survive the planet and get back, it’s just not practical with the technology we have.”