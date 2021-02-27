Two more arrests made in the homicide of U of A student Forrest Keys

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have breaking news for you. This morning, homicide detectives with the Tucson Police Department reported they have made two additional arrests in the homicide of University of Arizona student Forrest Keys.
TPD says after further investigations, detectives were able to establish probable cause and identified two 17-year-old young men as the suspects.
Their names are Roberto Joaquin Camargo and Ruben Young.
Police say on Friday afternoon, officers and detectives located and arrested both suspects. Camargo and Young have both been booked into Pima County Jail, and are charged with 1st Degree Murder and Drive-by Shooting.
At the moment, other details are extremely limited, but we will update you with any new developments.
Anyone who can provide more information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
As always, you can remain anonymous.
