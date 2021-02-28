FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brace yourselves for a cold night! A freeze warning is going into effect from 2AM to 9AM.

KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST KOLD
By Jaclyn Selesky | February 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM MST - Updated February 28 at 10:26 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather system that brought on all of the wind and cooler temperatures today is also going to be responsible for our below freezing temperatures tonight. Remember your four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-20s. Freeze warning in effect from 2AM to 9AM.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s. 20% chance for showers.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.