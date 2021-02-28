FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Brace yourselves for a cold night! A freeze warning is going into effect from 2AM to 9AM.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather system that brought on all of the wind and cooler temperatures today is also going to be responsible for our below freezing temperatures tonight. Remember your four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper-20s. Freeze warning in effect from 2AM to 9AM.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s. 20% chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.
