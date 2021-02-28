Local art guild in Tucson thrives amid pandemic

The group seized upon the events of the pandemic as an opportunity to grow and enrich its offerings for the community while keeping its members safe. The guild found community support, first in the form of a grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, which awarded a grant of a membership to Catchafire, a technical services company that serves non-profits by matching volunteer professionals who want to donate their time with nonprofits who need their skills. With the guidance from professionals at Catchafire, the guild developed its on-line programming and marketing skills to reach its members and others during the pandemic and beyond. Guidance from Catchafire has allowed the board to engage in long-range planning to ensure that the guild will be thriving when it celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023.