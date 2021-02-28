$5,000 reward offered for identifying suspects connected to Tucson gun shop robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Tucson Police Department are seeking to identify two suspects who they say are connected to the theft of firearms from the Frontier Gun Shop.
Officials say the shop was burglarized in the early morning hours on Feb. 10, 2021. A total of 22 firearms were taken.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is asked to call 88-CRIME or 188-ATF-TIPS.
