USBP arrests migrant with firearm at border checkpoint

JAMUL, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents arrested a man on Wednesday Feb. 24, who they say arrived at the State Route (SR) 94 checkpoint with a loaded revolver.
Wednesday, agents assigned to the SR-94 checkpoint were conducting checkpoint operations when a white Nissan Altima approached the primary inspection area. During this immigration inspection, a search was conducted on the passenger, which resulted in the discovery of a loaded 22-caliber handgun in one of the man’s pockets. The passenger was determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S. and is being criminally prosecuted for possession of a firearm by an inadmissible migrant.
“Great work by our agents in securing the firearm and arresting this subject,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their hard work keeps our neighborhoods safe.”
To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.
