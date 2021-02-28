USBP arrests migrant with firearm at border checkpoint

Wednesday, agents assigned to the SR-94 checkpoint were conducting checkpoint operations when a white Nissan Altima approached the primary inspection area. During this immigration inspection, a search was conducted on the passenger, which resulted in the discovery of a loaded 22-caliber handgun in one of the man’s pockets. The passenger was determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S. and is being criminally prosecuted for possession of a firearm by an inadmissible migrant.