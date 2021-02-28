WWII bomb found in England detonated Saturday

EXETER, England (KOLD News 13) - A World War II bomb was detonated on Saturday in Exeter, England, following its discovery a day earlier.
Around 2,600 properties had to be evacuated for the controlled explosion which reportedly left a crater “around the size of a double decker bus.”
Devon and Cornwall Police attended the disposal of the bomb, later saying that the “impact of the blast has been significant and debris has been thrown at least 250-metres away.”
Exeter City Council shared a video of the detonation where the explosion is followed by a large plume of smoke.
