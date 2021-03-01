Arizona Walmart stores offer vehicle registration renewal services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona drivers can now renew their vehicle’s registration with cash at Walmart stores across the state.
Thanks to CheckFreePay by financial services company Fiserv, drivers can save a trip to the Motor Vehicle Division and renew registration while running errands at the store, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers can take advantage of the new tool at the Walmart Money Center using debit or cash. After paying, registration updates instantly and customers will receive their updated registration tab in the mail, according to ADOT’s release.
