AZDHS announces hybrid model for COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizonans 55 and older along with front-line essential workers will now be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine thanks to a new hybrid approach.
In a news release on Monday, Mar. 1, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced the new approach will launch immediately in the Phoenix Metro Area.
Officials say the change will help ensure the vaccine is distributed to residents at high risk of severe outcomes if diagnosed with the coronavirus. It will also allow local health departments to prioritize frontline essential workers through employer-based vaccination strategies.
“This critical update provides more clarity for Arizonans and will result in rapid administration of vaccine to our most vulnerable populations,” said Governor Ducey. “Continuing to vaccinate older Arizonans against COVID-19 will help protect those at risk and cover a majority of Arizonans with chronic medical conditions. And, this hybrid approach will ensure an equitable distribution of vaccine to our front line workers who are working with the public every day.”
According to the release, 90 percent of Arizona’s deaths from COVID-19 have been among those 55 and older. Approximately 65 percent of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are in that age group.
Local health departments may transition to the next age category when they reach 55 percent of that age category vaccinated OR feel that there is no longer demand for the vaccine.
ADHS will be adding data to the AZDHS website showing the percent of the population vaccinated in each age category to provide information for when counties may be progressing to the next age category.
“As more vaccine reaches Arizona, we will continue refining our plan to maximize the benefits of this still-limited resource,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Moving to a hybrid approach will allow us to rapidly and efficiently administer the vaccine and provide all Arizonans with a clearer estimate of when they will be eligible to be vaccinated.”
ADHS will open approximately 50,000 vaccination appointments at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium at noon on Tuesday, March 2, to those 55 and older for appointments starting March 4. Arizonans 55 and older will also be eligible to schedule appointments at pharmacies and federally qualified health centers participating in the federal vaccination programs.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine at a state site, CLICK HERE.
