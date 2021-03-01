FIRST ALERT FORECAST: chilly start, toasty end!

By Stephanie Waldref | March 1, 2021 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated March 1 at 4:11 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather system that brought on all of the wind and cooler temperatures today is also going to be responsible for our below freezing temperatures tonight. Remember your four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. 10% chance for showers.

THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 70s. 10% chance for showers mainly in the morning.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

