FIRST ALERT FORECAST: chilly start, toasty end!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The weather system that brought on all of the wind and cooler temperatures today is also going to be responsible for our below freezing temperatures tonight. Remember your four Ps: people, pets, plants and pipes.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. 10% chance for showers.
THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the low 70s. 10% chance for showers mainly in the morning.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
