2021 Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival is canceled again because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, officials announced the festival will be moved to June 2022. With the event falling earlier in the year and the potential of thousands of fans gathering in one place has caused concern as the nation still battles COVID-19.
Music festivals and concerts remain deeply affected by the pandemic across the globe and Flagstaff is no exception. Officials recognize large-scale events may not be safely possible until much later in the year.
Refunds will be given immediately to all ticket holders for the 2021 festival.
Officials say the health and safety of fans, staff, musicians, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and the public are always our top priority.
The next Flagstaff Blues and Brews Festival is scheduled for June 10 and 11, 2022. Officials say they will share more information around headliners, lineup, and vendors as we get closer to the festival.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.