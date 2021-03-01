Gov. Ducey names Rob Woods as Director of Arizona Dept. of Revenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Since December 2020, Rob Woods has been serving as the Interim Director of the Arizona Department of Revenue, but that will now be a permanent position.
In a news release, Governor Doug Ducey announced Woods will serve as the Director of DOR, effective immediately.
He continues to find innovative ways to improve operations and enhance efficiency, and he stepped up to a leadership role during a crucial time for our state,” Governor Ducey said. “I’m grateful for Rob’s commitment to serving Arizonans, and I look forward to his continued leadership at the Department.”
Before joining DOR, Woods served as the Administrator of the Government Transformation Office (GTO) for eight years, an office which he helped found. As the Administrator of GTO, Woods was responsible for coaching and mentoring state executives as they implement a statewide operating system that builds a culture of daily improvement.
“It is an honor to accept the position of director after leading the Department of Revenue for the last few months,” said Woods. “Our team is committed to meeting the needs of Arizona’s taxpayers, and I’m confident we will continue to find new ways to better serve our state. My thanks to Governor Ducey for the opportunity.”
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.