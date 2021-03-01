Grand Canyon National Park launches ‘History Behind the Arts’ video series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Grand Canyon National Park’s Cultural Demonstrator Program at Desert View is launching a ‘History Behind the Arts’ video series.
Starting Tuesday, Mar. 2, the series will feature cultural demonstrators from the 11 traditionally associated tribes of Grand Canyon and will highlight the history of tribal crafts and personal interviews with artisans.
“Native peoples and their ancestors have lived in this area since time immemorial. Grand Canyon is not just a National Park, it is a sacred place and home to many,” Superintendent Ed Keable said. “The Cultural Demonstration program has transformed Desert View into a place to celebrate, share, and learn about inter-tribal cultural heritage.”
The Cultural Demonstration Program provides the opportunity for viewers to learn more about each tribe’s culture, their history, and the skills, knowledge, and efforts involved in creating each craft.
The Cultural Demonstration Program at Grand Canyon began in 2014 and continues today with grant support from the Grand Canyon Conservancy.
The videos will premiere on the Grand Canyon Facebook page and will be available afterward on the park’s YouTube channel and the NPS webpage.
A full list of the video series schedule and additional information is available on the park’s Cultural Demonstrator Video Website.
