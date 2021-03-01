J.J. Watt signs 2-year-deal with the Arizona Cardinals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - J.J. Watt is headed to Arizona.
On Monday, Mar. 1, Watt posted a picture to Twitter working out in an Arizona Cardinals shirt, with a caption, “source: me.”
According to Sports Center, Watt inked a 2-year contract with the Cardinals. A $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed.
Watt announced he was leaving the Houston Texans on Feb. 12 after playing with the team for 10 years. He will now be reunited with former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who signed with the Cardinals in March 2020.
The Cardinals took to Twitter to welcome Watt to the Valley.
