Kevin Sutherland takes top prize at Cologuard Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Trailing by two with three holes to play, Kevin Sutherland birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to win by two over Mike Weir at the Cologuard Classic. The win is Sutherland’s fifth on PGA TOUR Champions and second in his last three starts, and he ascended to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career.
Bernhard Langer came in second and Tom Lehman in third.
Kevin Sutherland, 68-67-69 – 204 (-15)
- Sutherland trailed Mike Weir by two at the start of the final round, and he trailed by four through eight holes Sunday. Trailing by two on No. 16, Sutherland chipped-in for the only birdie of the day on the par 3. Weir couldn’t save par from the bunker and made bogey, falling into a tie with Sutherland at 14-under.
- Sutherland birdied the par-5 17th to take a one-shot lead, and he secured a two-shot victory when he two-putted for par on the par-4 18th, the hardest hole of the tournament (4.631 average).
- This is Sutherland’s fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions, and third in the state of Arizona. He is a two-time winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club (2017, 2020).
- In his last three starts, Sutherland has two wins and a T4 finish at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, and he has carded nine consecutive rounds in the 60s (67.00 average).
- He becomes the fifth player with multiple victories in the 2020-21 season, joining Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Phil Mickelson and Darren Clarke.
- He has top-10 finishes in 68 of his 137 starts (49.64%) on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Sutherland moves to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career. The only other time he led was after winning the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in 2017.
- Sutherland is the third Charles Schwab Cup champion to win the Cologuard Classic.
