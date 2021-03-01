Kevin Sutherland takes top prize at Cologuard Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Trailing by two with three holes to play, Kevin Sutherland birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to win by two over Mike Weir at the Cologuard Classic. The win is Sutherland’s fifth on PGA TOUR Champions and second in his last three starts, and he ascended to No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup for the second time in his career.