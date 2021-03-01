Oro Valley Historic Preservation Commission seeking applicants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley is now accepting applications for volunteers to fill a recently vacated position on the Historic Preservation Commission. Applicants must be residents of the town of Oro Valley. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 26, 2021.
The Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) was formed to promote the educational, cultural and economic welfare of Oro Valley by ensuring the preservation of historic buildings, districts, landmarks, structures, documents, photographs and other artifacts that represent the historic background and development of the greater Oro Valley area. The HPC meets the first Monday of every month at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19, meetings are currently being held via Zoom.
Residents who are interested in applying for this position can contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 520-229-4700 or apply online by visiting the Boards and Commissions Opportunities webpage HERE.
