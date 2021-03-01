Pima Community College Athletics postpones some matches due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College postponed its indoor sports programs due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a news release, officials said they are taking extra precautions following the number of virus cases in Pima County and across the state. The move impacts both basketball programs and women’s volleyball.
Both basketball teams are scheduled to play Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The women will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. while the men’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Pima’s volleyball team will host Arizona Western College on Wednesday, March 10. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
