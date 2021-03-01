Tucson Electric Power to resume utility disconnections for delinquent accounts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly a year of deferring utility disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Tucson Electric Power said people behind on their bills need to take action or risk having their electricity turned off.
In a news release from the company, officials stated customers will need to pay the overdue balance in addition to a reconnection fee if they want their service reinstated. However, the company can’t guarantee power will be restored the same day as payment.
