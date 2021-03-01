Tucson Electric Power to resume utility disconnections for delinquent accounts

Tucson Electric Power to resume utility disconnections for delinquent accounts
File photo of a power pole.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM MST - Updated March 1 at 4:14 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly a year of deferring utility disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Tucson Electric Power said people behind on their bills need to take action or risk having their electricity turned off.

In a news release from the company, officials stated customers will need to pay the overdue balance in addition to a reconnection fee if they want their service reinstated. However, the company can’t guarantee power will be restored the same day as payment.

For more information about utility resources through the state, click here. For a list of local, southern Arizona resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.