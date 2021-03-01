Tucson lotto winner hits the Fantasy 5 jackpot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Do you have the winning numbers? If you bought a lottery ticket at the KJ’s Convenient Shop off Ajo Highway in the last few weeks, you might want to do a double-take at your lotto stub.
One lucky Tucsonan hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, matching all five numbers and could cash in on the $279,000 prize.
Could you be the big winner? Check your ticket to see if the numbers match: 1, 4, 25, 36, 38.
Click here for more information about how to claim lottery prizes.
