AIA removes in-game mask mandate for high school athletes, coaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Executive Board of the Arizona Interscholastic Association voted to remove the mask mandate that currently requires masks to be worn during play.
With the updated pandemic protocol, coaches, athletes, officials and other personnel still must wear a mask when in the arena of competition or when not actively playing. All spectators must wear an approved mask or face covering while in attendance.
The new protocol affects winter playoffs and the spring sports season. All other previous COVID-19 modifications will remain in place, which means social distancing will be required.
The AIA pointed to “improving COVID-19 metrics” in announcing this decision.
