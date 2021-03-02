Arizona legislature considers boosting unemployment benefits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Unemployment benefits in Arizona haven’t been increased in nearly two decades, however, the state legislature is considering a boost.
The Arizona House of Representatives approved a bill to increase unemployment benefits from $240 to $300 a week. The Senate Appropriations Committee also passed a bill that would raise the weekly benefit to $320.
“That would help a lot like I would be able to pay my rent on time,” said Vanessa Bishop, who shut down her dog grooming business due to COVID concerns. “I’m scared to bring clients to my home to service their animals just because they might bring it to my house.”
Bishop said her family struggles to make ends meet ever since. The pandemic also affected Jennifer Blass who used to work full time as a waitress.
“Our hours aren’t the same as they used to be,” she said. “Instead of working five days a week, you might only be working three days.”
Both bills would raise the amount people can earn from their part-time or temporary jobs while still getting unemployment benefits. The bills would bump the current $30 per week cap to $160.
“We would have that extra money to help,” Blass said.
The Arizona House of Representative’s bill is moving to the state Senate for consideration. The Senate Appropriations Committee bill will go to the full Senate after a review by the Rules Committee of its constitutionality.
