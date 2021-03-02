Attorney General Brnovich versus Democratic National Committee case begins at SCOTUS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Mar. 2, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee case that challenges Arizona’s election integrity laws.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking the High Court to uphold Arizona’s laws on ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct voting. According to a news release, in 2016, the DNC challenged those laws, and a federal district court judge ruled in favor of Arizona.
After two appeals, a larger group of Ninth Circuit Court judges struck down the laws and ruled in favor of the DNC, just four days before the 2016 General Election. AG Brnovich immediately appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the very next day the High Court overruled the Ninth Circuit.
In years to come, the laws would continue to be challenged until April 2020 when AG Brnovich asked SCOTUS to rule on Arizona’s policy. In Oct. 2020, the justices agreed to hear the state’s case.
SCOTUS is expected to make a decision by this summer.
CLICK HERE, to watch the SCOTUS hearing.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.