Cologuard Classic leaves impact after play is over

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Since 2018, the Cologuard Classic has given almost $2,000,000 to local and national charities operating in Tucson.
“The Cologuard Classic is instrumental in raising revenue for First Tee Tucson, said Judy McDermott, the Executive Director of First Tee Tucson. “We’re one of their primary beneficiaries.”
The nonprofit teaches kids life skills though the game of golf, and is an active participant in the annual PGA Champions Tour event.
“Normally the First Tee Tucson kids greet at the front gate, sell spectator guides, sell tickets, they caddy both days in the pro-am,” said McDermott.
About 4,000 people normally flock to the Omni National to watch some of the best golfers in the world. This year was different.
“Anyone can see when you have limited spectators and are not selling hospitality there’s going to be less revenue,” said McDermott.
First Tee Tucson serves more than 700 kids. They are aware that they may receive less funding this year. But, McDermott says there is a bright side- companies who normally sponsor tents at the tournament are instead donating that money to organizations like theirs.
“It makes your heart full,” said McDermott. “Every nonprofit in this town needs revenue no doubt.”
McDermott says they are trying to figure out ways around the need for funding.
“The more volunteers we can have then we do not have to pay people to work with our kids,” McDermott.
First tee Tucson tells us they are having to turn kids away because of the lack of coaches right now. They say you do not have to be great at golf to help. If you’re interested in coaching, you can register at the following link: https://firstteetucson.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/ .
