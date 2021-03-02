FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures keep on swinging!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures will rapidly build to 80 degrees by Wednesday just before the next system arrives Wednesday night through Thursday. Storm will bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Wind stays gusty through mid-week.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Gusty winds. 10% chance of showers in the evening.
THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 60s. 20% chance for showers mainly in the morning.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees. 10% chance of rain.
