FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures keep on swinging!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, March 2nd
By Stephanie Waldref | March 2, 2021 at 4:16 AM MST - Updated March 2 at 6:33 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime temperatures will rapidly build to 80 degrees by Wednesday just before the next system arrives Wednesday night through Thursday. Storm will bring a chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Wind stays gusty through mid-week.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Gusty winds. 10% chance of showers in the evening.

THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the upper 60s. 20% chance for showers mainly in the morning.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 80 degrees. 10% chance of rain.

