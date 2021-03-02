Gov. Ducey receives first COVID-19 vaccine dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Mar. 2, Governor Doug Ducey received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at State Farm Stadium.
According to a news release, Ducey became eligible for the vaccine after the Arizona Department of Health Services updated prioritization guidance that includes residents 55 and older.
ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ administered the Pfizer vaccine for the Governor.
“This vaccine is safe, effective and free,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m proud to join the more than 1.2 million Arizonans who have already received the vaccine, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for a vaccination appointment. It’s the best way you can protect yourself and your family, while getting our kids back to school and bringing jobs back to Arizona.”
When the vaccine first became available in December 2020, Gov. Ducey said he would not skip the line to receive the vaccine but would wait until he was eligible.
“I have no concern about getting the vaccine. I will be receiving the vaccine, I won’t be jumping the line,” said Ducey on December 2, 2020.
Ducey is 56, which makes him eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Maricopa County.
