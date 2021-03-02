Local group concerned state vaccination sites not equitable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona is serving as a state vaccination site. Faculty and staff of the University are calling for equitable distribution of vaccines.
“They have the opportunity to provide a really valuable service to the broader community,” said Nick Halsey, health and reentry action group, Coalition for Academic Justice University of Arizona (CAJUA).
The Coalition for Academic Justice at the University of Arizona is calling on university president, Dr. Robert Robbins, and the university administration to help makes vaccines more accessible to low-income people and people of color.
“We personally feel it would be a great idea…to establish satellite locations on university properties,” said Halsey.
The group feels the state-run vaccination sites are not equitable. The coalition thinks satellite locations would help disparities, but the university said it takes cues from the state.
“We’re open to any possibility,” said Robbins. “We take our direction from the state because they’re the ones telling us where they want vaccine pods.”
“It is the state that is controlling the allocation of these vaccines based on population,” said Dr. Richard Carmona.
Looking at ADHS data, more than 60 percent of people who have been vaccinated at state PODs, like the one at UA, are white, while about 4 percent are Hispanic or Latino. Less than 1.5 percent are Black or African American. However, there is a large chunk of data missing with unknown race/ethnicity for nearly 30 percent of people vaccinated. Compare that to vaccinations done by Pima County—41 percent are white, 14 percent are Hispanic or Latino and about 40 percent are unknown. More than 17 percent of Pima County’s population has been vaccinated, according to ADHS.
ADHS data also shows how many people have been vaccinated per zip code. The area with the most people vaccinated in Pima County is the 85718 zip code in the Catalina Foothills. Data shows more than 10,000 people, or about 40 percent of that zip code’s population, have been vaccinated. Comparatively, zip code 85701, has about 25 percent of its population, or a bit more than 1,300 people vaccinated. The median income according to census data in 85701, is around $34,000. 85713, which is also South Tucson, has only 12.7 percent vaccinated in that zip, and they have a median income of $36,500.
“We specifically said to the governor’s office and to doctor Christ, ‘do not take from one to give to the other.’ We’d rather struggle with what we have, but we don’t want to take from Pima County,” said Dr. Carmona.
More than 17 percent of Pima County’s population has been vaccinated, according to ADHS.
The University POD will get more than 16,000 doses this week, while the county should get around 24,000. Appointments at the UA state POD are full through next week, but the University said “registration is expected to open soon” for additional appointments that will be available starting March 7.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.