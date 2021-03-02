Pac-12 announces Arizona Football 2021 schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 Conference has released its football schedules for the 2021 season, and the Arizona Wildcats will begin conference play at Oregon on Saturday, September 25 after its non-conference slate of BYU, San Diego State and Northern Arizona.
Kickoff times and television designations will be announced by the conference at a later time. Arizona’s Pac-12 schedule features five road games, two Friday kickoffs with a bye week in the first weekend of October. Due to the Pac-12′s imbalanced scheduling, the Wildcats will not face Oregon State or Stanford from the Pac-12 north next season.
The 2021 Territorial Cup is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 in Tempe as the Wildcats will play their final two regular season games away from Arizona Stadium.Fall of 2021 will be the first season of the Jedd Fisch era of Arizona Football who was named the 33rd head coach in program history on December 23, 2020.
