Phoenix man allegedly shoots at girlfriend after argument over cigarettes

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix man was arrested on a slew of charges after he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after she refused to buy him cigarettes.
Investigators said 47-year-old Raymond White shot at the woman after an argument Monday, March 1, 2021, according to a report by AZ Family. Once police arrived, White told them he accidentally fired his gun about three times and didn’t mean to hurt his girlfriend. However, the woman told police he fired around eight to 10 rounds in her direction as she hid in the bedroom.
Later, White told police he blacked out during the incident and didn’t remember anything, AZ Family reports.
White was booked into the Maricopa County jail on a $100,000 bond and faces multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within city limits, disorderly conduct, unlawful imprisonment and threatening and intimidation.
