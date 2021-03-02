Pima County calling out to artists for $75K project opportunity in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is calling out to artists for a large mural project in Tucson.
Three soil-retaining walls have recently been completed on the north bank of the Rillito River near the Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club, and guess what? They’re going to need some color!
The three walls will serve as the surface for an expansive unified mural, or will be given seperate themes- depending on the artist’s vision, in collaboration with community feedback from a selection panel.
The wall is approximately 4,000 square-feet, and 5-feet in height.
The deadline to apply is March 8, 2021, and the budget for the project is $75,000.
The budget will cover all costs related to design, materials, production, transportation and installation of the artwork; as well as costs for permits, taxes and insurance that may be required by the City of Tucson or Pima County.
For more information and details about this opportunity, follow [this link].
