Pima County Sheriff’s Department warns of stranger danger incident in Avra Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a man trying to lure children into his truck in Avra Valley on Monday, March 1.
According to a PCSD news release, the incident happened at a little after 2:20 p.m. near North Anway Road and West Sandy Street. The children were walking home from their bus stop when the man tried approached them.
The man is described as Hispanic, between 30 or 40 years old, and bald with a goatee mustache, wearing a blue jacket. He was driving a blue four-door pickup truck, with black trim, possibly a Chevy Avalanche.
Parents are warned to talk to their children about being watchful and aware of their surroundings. Children should be encouraged to report any suspicious observations to their parents or school staff.
In Monday’s incident, the man asked the children if they wanted a ride, then opened his door and told them to “get in!” The children were frightened and ran to home.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
