Quaker recalling BBQ flavored rice snacks due to undeclared allergen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Quaker Oats Company has issued a voluntary recall for its 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbeque Flavor due to undeclared soy ingredients.
According to the Food & Drug Administration, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.
Among 20 other states, the rice crisps were distibuted to retail stores in Arizona. More than 4,500 bags are being recalled nationwide with a specific ‘best before date’ of May 29, 2021.
No other Quaker products or Rice Crisps bag sizes or flavors are impacted by this recall.
If you’re allergic to soy and have purchased this product, you are strongly advised to not consume it and dispose it immediately.
